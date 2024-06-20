Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
GenAIPro

OpenAI Cofounder Ilya Sutskever Launches Safe Superintelligence Inc.

OpenAI cofounder Ilya Sutskever has founded Safe Superintelligence Inc. to help further the development of of the next phase of AI—safe superintelligence (SSI)....
OpenAI Cofounder Ilya Sutskever Launches Safe Superintelligence Inc.
Written by Matt Milano
Wednesday, June 19, 2024

    • OpenAI cofounder Ilya Sutskever has founded Safe Superintelligence Inc. to help further the development of of the next phase of AI—safe superintelligence (SSI).

    Sutskever was thrust in the public eye when he helped lead a boardroom coup against OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. One of the motivating factors among those who ousted Altman was the belief that he was not as focused on safety as he and the company had once been. In the subsequent months since Altman’s return, Sutskever and others have left the company, with concerns about safety being one of the main reasons.

    With that background, it’s not surprising that Sutskever launched an AI startup focused on safety. The company outlined its mission on its home page:

    Superintelligence is within reach.

    Building safe superintelligence (SSI) is the most important technical problem of our​​ time.

    We have started the world’s first straight-shot SSI lab, with one goal and one product: a safe superintelligence.

    It’s called Safe Superintelligence Inc.

    SSI is our mission, our name, and our entire product roadmap, because it is our sole focus. Our team, investors, and business model are all aligned to achieve SSI.

    We approach safety and capabilities in tandem, as technical problems to be solved through revolutionary engineering and scientific breakthroughs. We plan to advance capabilities as fast as possible while making sure our safety always remains ahead.

    This way, we can scale in peace.

    Our singular focus means no distraction by management overhead or product cycles, and our business model means safety, security, and progress are all insulated from short-term commercial pressures.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |