OpenAI Cofounder Ilya Sutskever Launches Safe Superintelligence Inc.

OpenAI cofounder Ilya Sutskever has founded Safe Superintelligence Inc. to help further the development of of the next phase of AI—safe superintelligence (SSI).
Sutskever was thrust in the public eye when he helped lead a boardroom coup against OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. One of the motivating factors among those who ousted Altman was the belief that he was not as focused on safety as he and the company had once been. In the subsequent months since Altman’s return, Sutskever and others have left the company, with concerns about safety being one of the main reasons.
With that background, it’s not surprising that Sutskever launched an AI startup focused on safety. The company outlined its mission on its home page:
Superintelligence is within reach.
Building safe superintelligence (SSI) is the most important technical problem of our time.
We have started the world’s first straight-shot SSI lab, with one goal and one product: a safe superintelligence.
It’s called Safe Superintelligence Inc.
SSI is our mission, our name, and our entire product roadmap, because it is our sole focus. Our team, investors, and business model are all aligned to achieve SSI.
We approach safety and capabilities in tandem, as technical problems to be solved through revolutionary engineering and scientific breakthroughs. We plan to advance capabilities as fast as possible while making sure our safety always remains ahead.
This way, we can scale in peace.
Our singular focus means no distraction by management overhead or product cycles, and our business model means safety, security, and progress are all insulated from short-term commercial pressures.