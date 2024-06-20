OpenAI Cofounder Ilya Sutskever Launches Safe Superintelligence Inc.

OpenAI cofounder Ilya Sutskever has founded Safe Superintelligence Inc. to help further the development of of the next phase of AI—safe superintelligence (SSI).

Sutskever was thrust in the public eye when he helped lead a boardroom coup against OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. One of the motivating factors among those who ousted Altman was the belief that he was not as focused on safety as he and the company had once been. In the subsequent months since Altman’s return, Sutskever and others have left the company, with concerns about safety being one of the main reasons.

With that background, it’s not surprising that Sutskever launched an AI startup focused on safety. The company outlined its mission on its home page: