OpenAI CEO Signs Open Letter Warning of AI-Caused ‘Extinction’

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has signed an open letter warning of the dangers AI poses, including the extinction of humanity.

Despite being the CEO of the world’s leading artificial intelligence firm, Altman has been vocal regarding his concerns about the very tech his company is pioneering. In fact, in his recent testimony before Congress, Altman was very frank about his concerns.

“If this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong,” Altman said via The Washington Post.

Altman was vocal about his desire to see the AI field regulated, even proposing meaningful steps Congress could take, a position that earned the respect of lawmakers.

“Sam Altman is night and day compared to other CEOs,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal. “Not just in the words and the rhetoric but in actual actions and his willingness to participate and commit to specific action.”

Altman has followed up that testimony by signing a one-sentence open letter by the Center for AI Safety, warning of the risks the technology poses.

Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.

With the likes of Altman backing AI regulation, it’s a safe bet such regulation will happen sooner rather than later.