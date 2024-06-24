OpenAI Buys Multi, the Multiplayer Desktop Collaboration Tool

OpenAI has purchased Multi, multiplayer desktop collaboration tool, with the existing service shutting down next month.

Multi was created with the prospect of making desktop computers and collaboration truly multiplayer. The company’s software enables simultaneous screensharing, shared control, keyboard-first control, and much more. The software is used by such names as Mozilla, Automattic, VMware, Plaid, and others.

The company announced in a blog post that it is joining Meta, viewing the acquisition as the next step in its vision for modern computing.

What if desktop computers were inherently multiplayer? What if the operating system placed people on equal footing to apps? Those were the questions we explored in building Multi, and before that, Remotion. Recently, we’ve been increasingly asking ourselves how we should work with computers. Not on or using computers, but truly with computers. With AI. We believe it’s one of the most important product questions of our time. And so, we’re beyond excited to share that Multi is joining OpenAI!

The announcement includes bad news for existing customers, with Multi sunsetting next month.

Unfortunately, this means we’re sunsetting Multi. We’ve closed new team signups, and currently active teams will be able to use the app until July 24, 2024, after which we’ll delete all user data. If you need help or more time finding a replacement, email [email protected]. We’re happy to suggest alternatives depending on what exactly you loved about Multi, and we can also grant extensions on a case by case basis.

There is no word from OpenAI or Meta on exactly how the latter’s products will be used by the AI firm, nor was the cost of the deal disclosed.