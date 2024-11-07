OpenAI Buys Chat.com Domain Name

OpenAI has purchased the chat.com domain name, no doubt with plans to use it for faster, easier access to ChatGPT.
Chat.com is a popular domain, changing hands three times in the last two years, according to Domain Name Wire. Each of those three times, the domain sold in excess of $15 million.
OpenAI is the latest purchaser, with CEO Sam Altman making a short but clear message on X.
Users were happy with the decision, saying it would make it easier to remember where/how to access ChatGPT.
Chat.com already points to ChatGPT, so users can use it to access the AI model.