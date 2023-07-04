OpenAI Blocks Bing Integration Temporarily

OpenAI announced it is temporarily blocking Bing integration in response to feedback that it is displaying some information it shouldn’t.

OpenAI’s Michael Schade made the announcement in a blog post:

ChatGPT Browse with Bing is a beta feature (available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers) that allows ChatGPT to search the internet to help answer questions that benefit from recent information. We have learned that the ChatGPT Browse beta can occasionally display content in ways we don’t want. For example, if a user specifically asks for a URL’s full text, it might inadvertently fulfill this request.

As of July 3, 2023, we’ve disabled the Browse with Bing beta feature out of an abundance of caution while we fix this in order to do right by content owners. We are working to bring the beta back as quickly as possible, and appreciate your understanding!