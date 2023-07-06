Ontario Poised to Get the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant

The Ontario government is embracing nuclear power as a form of clean energy, paving the way for Bruce Power to build the world’s largest plant.

The Ontario government says the plant will be the first built in more than three decades at a time when the province’s electricity demands are rising for the first time since 2005.

“Our government’s open for business approach has led to unprecedented investments across the province, from electric vehicles and battery manufacturing to critical minerals to green steel,” said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy. “With our plan already in place to meet demand this decade, we are starting the pre-development work to identify future generation options, including reliable, affordable and clean nuclear energy, that will power our province into the future.”

The government says the new plant could result in thousands of new jobs, as well as billions of dollars in economic activity in the coming decades. The authorized pre-development work will help ensure the selected site is suitable for long-term use.

“Nuclear power has been the stable backbone of Ontario’s clean electricity system for decades and Bruce Power is ready to play an integral role in addressing the province’s future needs, while supporting good jobs and economic prosperity for the future,” said Mike Rencheck, President and CEO of Bruce Power. “We are starting the federal Impact Assessment process to look at new nuclear generation on our site now, to maximize the future optionality for clean electricity in the province.”