Online retailer Zulily is engaging in another round of layoffs on the heels of losing its CEO.

According to GeekWire, the retailer announced the layoffs Tuesday, although it is unclear how many employees were impacted. The news comes on the heels of CEO Terry Boyle announcing his resignation.

The company appears to be going through financial issues, with GeekWire previously reporting that Zulily was not paying some of its vendors after being purchased by Regent in May.