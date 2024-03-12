One of the Most Popular Versions of Windows Is Reaching EOL

Windows 10 21H2, which was released in November 2021, is reaching end-of-life on June 11, 2024.

According to Statcounter, Windows 10 remains the most popular version of Windows currently in use, with more than 67% market share as of February 2024. Microsoft has been trying to push Windows 11 adoption, but the newer version is decidedly less popular than its predecessor.

Microsoft is pushing the issue, announcing that Windows 10 21H2’s days are numbered:

Windows 10, version 21H2 will reach the end of updates on June 11, 2024. This applies to the following editions released in November of 2021: Windows 10 Enterprise, version 21H2

Windows 10 Enterprise multi-session, version 21H2

Windows 10 Education, version 21H2

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, version 21H2 These editions will no longer receive security updates after June 11, 2024. Customers who contact Microsoft Support after this date will be directed to update their device to the latest version of Windows 10 or upgrade to Windows 11 to remain supported.

Unfortunately, many users cannot upgrade to Windows 11. It’s estimated that 43% of existing PC hardware is incompatible with the new OS. One option many users are turning to is Linux, with the free OS extending the life of existing hardware by years.