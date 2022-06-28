One Is Good, Two Is Better: Amazon May Debut Second Prime Day

Amazon is reportedly planning for a second Prime Day, potentially slated for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Prime Day is Amazon’s shopping event exclusively for its Prime members. Normally held once a year, the event includes steep discounts on popular items across the e-commerce platform. According to Business Insider, the company has sent out notices to retailers inviting them to submit promotional deals for a Prime Fall Deal Event.

“Prime Fall Deal Event is a shopping event,” one of the messages said. “Submit recommended Lightning Deals for Prime Fall Deal Event Week for a chance to have your deal selected for Prime Fall Deal Event!” read another one.

The standard Prime Day event is scheduled for July 12 and 13. Given that some sellers were asked to deliver their promotions, called Lightning Deal, for the new event by July 22, or September 2 in some cases, it’s clear Amazon is preparing for a second event after the normal Prime Day.

It’s believed the company may be pushing for a second Prime Day event to help rejuvenate sales after posting its first quarterly loss since 2015. While the company was on top of the world during the height of the pandemic, e-commerce spending has slowed as things have slowly returned to normal.

The move also comes at a time when Amazon is facing increased competition from Walmart, with the latter unveiling its own Walmart+ Weekend, a direct counter to Amazon’s Prime Day.