One-Click Call Links Coming to WhatsApp, Along With 32-Person Video Calls

WhatsApp calls are about to become far more convenient for users, with the company rolling out one-click links.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the news, along with plans for 32-person video calling, in a Facebook post:

We’re rolling out call links on WhatsApp starting this week so you can share a link to start a call with a single tap. We’re also testing secure encrypted video calling for up to 32 people. More coming soon.

Zuckerberg didn’t elaborate or provide any additional information, but both features will be a welcome upgrade for users.