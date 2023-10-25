Advertise with Us
Okta’s Stock Sheds 11% Following Breach

Okta's Stock Sheds 11% Following Breach

Written by Staff

Wednesday, October 25, 2023
Written by Staff
Wednesday, October 25, 2023

    • Okta’s stock dropped more than 11% in the wake of a data breach that impacted customers.

    Okta announced a data breach on October 20, one that impacted its support case management system. Companies, including 1Password and Cloudflare, have announced issues as a result of the breach.

    According to Reuters, Okta’s stock has shed 11.6% of its value, dropping to $75.57.

    Okta’s demonstrates the increasing challenges involved in maintaining cybersecurity in a world where companies are increasingly interconnected via the cloud.

