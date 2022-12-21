Okta’s GitHub Repo Hacked, Source Code Stolen

Okta’s GitHub repo was reportedly hacked and the company’s source code stolen, raising questions about a critical cybersecurity platform.

Okta is one of the world’s leading authentication platforms, offering single sign-on and Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions. BleepingComputer saw a ‘confidential’ email regarding a reported breach.

GitHub evidently notified Okta of suspicious activity on their account. Investigation revealed that bad actors evidently accessed the companies source code and copied it.

“Upon investigation, we have concluded that such access was used to copy Okta code repositories,” writes David Bradbury, the company’s Chief Security Officer (CSO) wrote in an email being sent to the company’s security contacts.

Despite the breach, Okta says there is little reason for concern. The company says “HIPAA, FedRAMP or DoD customers” were not impacted since the company’s security “does not rely on the confidentiality of its source code as a means to secure its services.”