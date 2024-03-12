Okta’s Data Leaked? Hacker Says Yes, Company Says No

Okta is fending off accusations it was hacked again after a hacker posted data and claimed it was from the company’s database.

According to BleepingComputer, a bad actor, calling themselves ‘Ddarknotevil,’ uploaded files to a hacker forum, claiming the files were stolen during Okta’s breach in late 2023.

“Today, I have uploaded the Okta database for you all, This Breach is being shared in behife @IntelBroker – [Cyber ] thanks for reading and enjoy!,” the threat actor posted.

The data reportedly includes user IDs, full names, company names, email addresses, phone numbers, office addresses, and more.

Okta disputed the claims, saying the data was not from its databases.

“This is not Okta’s data, and it is not associated with the October 2023 security incident,” an Okta spokesperson told BleepingComputer.

“We cannot determine the source of this data or its accuracy, but we noted that some fields have dates from over ten years ago. We suspect that this information may be aggregated from public information sources on the Internet.”

When the breach occurred, Okta said its support system was compromised, impacting some users, although an investigation later revealed the breach impacted all of its customer support system users. As a result of the breach, 1Password and Cloudflare experienced security incidents.