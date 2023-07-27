Occidental Signs Multiyear Agreement to Make AWS Its Preferred Cloud Provider

AWS has scored Occidental as a cloud customer, signing a multiyear agreement to be the energy and carbon management company’s preferred cloud provider.

Occidental is in the midst of a major digital transformation and plans to move its applications and on-premise infrastructure to Amazon’s cloud. The company will use AWS to help it develop “systems that will remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere, including large-scale direct air capture (DAC) plants.”

AWS will work with Occidental and its 1PointFive subsidiary to develop the necessary systems architecture to power its DAC plants.

“AWS is helping Occidental digitally transform our operations, and together we are using innovative cloud solutions to drive energy efficiencies and decarbonize the atmosphere,” said Yanni Charalambous, vice president and chief information officer at Occidental. “Migrating our existing on-premises IT infrastructure to the AWS Cloud will help Occidental reduce infrastructure costs and enhance operational efficiencies, so we can innovate faster to advance our plans to reach net-zero and help others do the same.”

“Reducing carbon emissions, addressing growing energy demand, and ensuring energy security are top priorities for communities and companies across the globe,” said Uwem Ukpong, vice president of Global Services at AWS. “Occidental is using AWS’s advanced cloud technologies to take on these generational challenges, at scale, by optimizing carbon removal technology to hasten the world’s decarbonization efforts while increasing efficiencies and reducing the carbon footprint associated with energy production. We look forward to working with Occidental to make environmental sustainability and decarbonization a reality.”