Latest OBS Studio Beta Brings Apple Silicon Support

The latest beta of OBS Studio has been released, and it brings native Apple Silicon support.

OBS Studio is a popular multi-platform video recording and live streaming app. According to the company’s release notes, the latest beta brings native Apple Silicon support, so users won’t have to run the app via Apple’s Rosetta 2 translation layer.

Here’s the release notes:

Native Apple Silicon Support (macOS) Note that many third-party plugins will need to release Apple Silicon versions of their plugins in order for them to work on Apple Silicon builds of OBS



The company includes the usual disclaimer about this version being beta software and not ready for production.

This is a test build, not a full release. This build may contain bugs or broken functionality. For production usage, we still recommend using the latest stable build of OBS. If you are willing to test this build, please let us know if you run into any issues.

Even with the warning, the update is good news for Apple users.