NYU Professor Deploys AI Voice Agents for Scalable Oral Exams Against Cheating

Reviving the Oral Tradition in an AI Age

In the hallowed halls of New York University’s Stern School of Business, a quiet revolution is underway, one that pits artificial intelligence against itself in a bid to preserve authentic learning. Professor Panos Ipeirotis, a computer scientist with a penchant for challenging conventions, grew frustrated with student assignments that read like polished corporate missives—specifically, those eerily reminiscent of McKinsey & Company consulting memos. These submissions, often generated or heavily assisted by AI tools, lacked the raw insight and personal touch that signal genuine understanding. To counter this, Ipeirotis turned to AI-powered oral exams, a method he describes as “fighting fire with fire.”

The issue came to a head in his “AI/ML Product Management” course, where pre-class assignments meant to spark discussion arrived suspiciously refined. Students were submitting work that mimicked the structured, bullet-point-heavy style of professional consultants, raising red flags about AI involvement. Rather than ban the technology outright, Ipeirotis innovated. He enlisted an AI voice agent from ElevenLabs to conduct scalable oral exams, transforming what could have been a logistical nightmare into an efficient assessment tool.

This approach isn’t just a novelty; it’s a calculated response to a broader challenge facing educators worldwide. As AI tools like ChatGPT become ubiquitous, distinguishing between human and machine-generated work has grown increasingly difficult. Ipeirotis’s experiment, detailed in his blog post on the matter, cost a mere 42 cents per student, totaling $15 for a class of 36. The results were eye-opening, revealing not only gaps in student knowledge but also shortcomings in his own teaching methods.

The Mechanics of AI-Driven Orals

To implement this system, Ipeirotis crafted a setup where students interacted with a voice-based AI agent via phone calls. The agent, powered by ElevenLabs’ technology, posed questions drawn from the course material, probing deeper based on responses. This dynamic interaction mimicked traditional oral exams but scaled effortlessly, allowing for personalized follow-ups without requiring the professor’s constant presence.

The cost-effectiveness stems from the agent’s efficiency: each exam lasted about 20-30 minutes, and transcripts were automatically generated for review. Ipeirotis could then spot inconsistencies between written submissions and verbal explanations, such as when a student fluently described a concept in writing but stumbled orally. This method, as reported in Business Insider, highlights a shift toward verifying comprehension over rote memorization.

Beyond NYU, similar experiments are emerging. A recent article in the Washington Post noted a growing number of educators reviving oral exams to sidestep AI cheating, citing examples from various institutions experimenting with voice-based assessments. These tools ensure that students can’t simply copy-paste from AI generators, forcing them to articulate ideas in real time.

Broader Implications for Business Education

The rise of AI in education isn’t limited to cheating concerns; it’s reshaping how business schools prepare students for the workforce. McKinsey-style memos, with their emphasis on concise, data-driven arguments, have long been a staple in business curricula. But when AI can produce them flawlessly, the value of such assignments diminishes. Ipeirotis’s oral exams aim to restore depth, encouraging students to internalize concepts rather than outsource them.

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect a mix of enthusiasm and skepticism about this trend. Users have shared anecdotes of AI interviews in job settings, drawing parallels to academic orals, with some praising the authenticity it brings. One post highlighted how AI agents are being used in corporate hiring, echoing Ipeirotis’s classroom innovation and suggesting a convergence between education and industry practices.

Moreover, this isn’t an isolated case. A piece from The Decoder elaborates on Ipeirotis’s experiment, noting how the low cost—$15 for 36 students—makes it viable for larger classes. The AI agent’s ability to adapt questions on the fly exposed not just student weaknesses but also areas where course material needed refinement, turning assessment into a feedback loop for instructors.

Challenges and Ethical Considerations

Implementing AI oral exams isn’t without hurdles. Privacy concerns arise from recording student voices, though Ipeirotis ensured compliance with data protection standards. There’s also the risk of bias in AI questioning; if the agent isn’t perfectly tuned, it could unfairly disadvantage non-native speakers or those with speech impediments.

Critics argue that this method favors extroverted students comfortable with verbal expression, potentially overlooking those who excel in writing. Yet, as detailed in an AOL article republishing the Business Insider story, the approach has garnered attention for its ingenuity, with educators weighing its pros against these cons.

On the web, discussions extend to how this fits into the evolving role of AI in higher education. A Yahoo News piece mirrors the sentiment, emphasizing that while AI can mimic professional writing, it struggles with the nuanced, spontaneous dialogue that oral exams demand. This forces a reevaluation of what constitutes “real learning” in an era where tools can handle surface-level tasks.

Scaling Up and Industry Parallels

Looking ahead, Ipeirotis envisions expanding this model beyond his classroom. Business schools like Stern could integrate AI orals into core curricula, perhaps partnering with tech firms for customized agents. This aligns with trends in professional development, where companies like McKinsey themselves use AI for training simulations.

Recent news from the Los Angeles Times discusses AI’s role in college admissions, including AI-conducted interviews at places like Caltech. This parallels Ipeirotis’s work, showing how voice AI is bridging academic evaluation and real-world applications, from admissions to executive assessments.

X posts further illustrate public interest, with users debating the fairness of AI exams in high-stakes scenarios like job interviews. One thread compared it to historical oral defenses in PhD programs, noting how technology is democratizing access to such rigorous testing.

Lessons from the Experiment

The outcomes of Ipeirotis’s trial were telling. Some students who submitted impeccable memos faltered when explaining concepts verbally, revealing overreliance on AI. Others shone, demonstrating a mastery that written work alone couldn’t capture. This duality underscores a key insight: AI can enhance education but requires safeguards to ensure it doesn’t undermine it.

In his archived blog post on Archive.ph, Ipeirotis reflects on how the experiment improved his teaching, identifying topics that needed clearer explanation. This self-reflective aspect turns the tool into a mirror for educators, prompting curriculum adjustments based on real data.

Broader media coverage, such as in BizToc, reinforces the narrative of cost savings and scalability, positioning AI orals as a practical solution amid rising AI adoption. The Guardian’s recent piece on AI’s economic impact warns of overhyped investments, but in education, targeted applications like this show tangible benefits without excessive costs.

Future Directions in AI Assessment

As 2026 unfolds, the integration of AI in assessments is poised to accelerate. Institutions are exploring hybrid models, combining oral and written elements to create comprehensive evaluations. Ipeirotis’s work could inspire standardized AI exam platforms, much like online proctoring services that emerged during the pandemic.

Industry insiders point to parallels in corporate training, where firms use AI for skill verification. A Poets & Quants profile of McKinsey’s MBA hires highlights the consulting giant’s emphasis on analytical prowess—skills that oral exams test directly, beyond memo-writing.

Web searches reveal ongoing updates, with DNYUZ covering similar ground, stressing the professor’s disdain for generic, AI-polished work. This sentiment resonates in business education, where originality is prized over formulaic outputs.

Voices from the Field

Educators elsewhere are taking note. The Washington Post article mentions a resurgence of oral methods across disciplines, from humanities to sciences, as a counter to AI’s influence. This revival harks back to ancient academic traditions, now turbocharged by technology.

Student feedback, as gleaned from various reports, is mixed but largely positive. Many appreciate the chance to demonstrate understanding conversationally, feeling it better prepares them for professional interactions like client pitches or team meetings.

X discussions amplify this, with posts from tech enthusiasts praising the innovation for its efficiency and fairness, while others caution against overdependence on AI for grading, fearing it could introduce new biases.

Pushing Boundaries in Pedagogy

Ultimately, Ipeirotis’s initiative challenges the status quo, urging business schools to adapt or risk irrelevance. By leveraging AI to combat its own excesses, he’s not just assessing students—he’s modeling adaptive thinking, a core tenet of business strategy.

This experiment’s ripple effects could extend to policy, with accrediting bodies considering guidelines for AI in evaluations. As reported in The Decoder, the low barrier to entry means even resource-strapped institutions can experiment, democratizing advanced assessment tools.

In the end, as AI permeates every facet of professional life, education must evolve accordingly. Ipeirotis’s AI oral exams offer a blueprint, blending tradition with innovation to foster deeper learning in an increasingly automated world.