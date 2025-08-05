NYT Demands 120M ChatGPT Chats in OpenAI Copyright Lawsuit

In the escalating legal battle between OpenAI and The New York Times, a new front has emerged over the disclosure of vast troves of user data from ChatGPT. The Times, accusing OpenAI of copyright infringement by training its AI models on the newspaper’s articles without permission, is now demanding access to 120 million user conversations to prove how often the chatbot reproduces its content verbatim. OpenAI, in a recent court filing, countered with an offer of just 20 million chats, arguing that anything more would be excessively burdensome and invasive.

This dispute stems from a lawsuit filed by the Times in late 2023, which alleges that OpenAI and its partner Microsoft unlawfully used millions of the newspaper’s articles to build generative AI tools like ChatGPT. The case has already drawn widespread attention for its potential to reshape how AI companies handle copyrighted material, with the Times seeking billions in damages.

The Clash Over Data Volume

OpenAI’s resistance highlights the technical and logistical challenges of sifting through petabytes of data. According to a report from Ars Technica, the company asked a federal judge to limit the Times’ access, proposing a randomized sample of 20 million interactions as sufficient for analysis. The Times, however, insists on a larger dataset to statistically demonstrate patterns of regurgitation, where ChatGPT outputs near-exact copies of paywalled articles.

Lawyers for the Times, including prominent figures like Steven Lieberman from Rothwell Figg, argue that a bigger sample is essential for accurate forensics. As detailed in a Lawdragon profile, their strategy focuses on proving systemic infringement, potentially setting precedents for other media outlets suing AI firms.

Privacy Concerns Take Center Stage

At the heart of OpenAI’s pushback is user privacy. The company has appealed earlier court orders requiring indefinite retention of all ChatGPT logs, including deleted ones, labeling it a “privacy nightmare” in statements echoed across tech media. A Verge article notes that OpenAI is storing these conversations to comply with discovery demands, but warns users that personal queries could surface in court.

This has sparked panic among ChatGPT’s millions of users, with OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman cautioning that conversations lack legal privilege. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect widespread unease, with users decrying the lawsuit’s role in forcing data preservation, as one viral thread blamed the Times for eroding trust in AI tools.

Legal and Ethical Ramifications

From a legal standpoint, the case underscores tensions between discovery rights and data protection laws like GDPR and California’s privacy statutes. OpenAI’s own blog post, detailing its response to the Times’ demands, emphasizes commitments to user privacy while navigating court mandates. Reuters reported on OpenAI’s appeal, arguing the orders conflict with promises to delete data upon request.

Industry insiders see this as a bellwether for AI governance. A National Law Review analysis suggests the ruling could force AI developers to rethink data retention policies, potentially stifling innovation if broad disclosures become standard.

Broader Industry Impact

The standoff has ripple effects beyond OpenAI and the Times. Other lawsuits, including those from authors and artists, mirror these data disputes, raising questions about fair use in AI training. As Slashdot users discussed in community threads, the case could lead to more transparent AI datasets or, conversely, proprietary black boxes to shield against litigation.

For tech executives, the lesson is clear: balancing IP rights with privacy is paramount. If the judge sides with the Times, it might embolden plaintiffs in similar cases, while a win for OpenAI could limit intrusive discoveries.

Looking Ahead to Resolution

As the case progresses in New York federal court, both sides are gearing up for hearings that could define AI’s future. The Times’ aggressive pursuit, backed by evidence of ChatGPT hallucinations and direct reproductions, contrasts with OpenAI’s defensive posture. Recent X posts, including those from tech influencers, speculate on settlements, but with stakes in the billions, a quick resolution seems unlikely.

Ultimately, this lawsuit isn’t just about chats—it’s a proxy war over who controls the data fueling the AI revolution, with profound implications for creators, users, and innovators alike.