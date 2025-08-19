NYC’s Fisker Ocean EVs Face Glitches in Ride-Hailing Push

New York City’s ambitious push into electric vehicles has hit a snag with a fleet of Fisker Ocean SUVs that are proving more troublesome than transformative. Purchased at a steep discount following Fisker Inc.’s bankruptcy last year, these vehicles were acquired by American Lease, a Long Island City-based company specializing in leasing cars to ride-hailing drivers. The deal, valued at around $45 million, involved roughly 3,000 Fisker Oceans, many of which are now navigating the city’s bustling streets as Uber and Lyft rideshares. But drivers and passengers are reporting a litany of glitches, from sudden power losses to malfunctioning brakes, raising questions about the viability of salvaging bankrupt EV makers’ inventories for urban mobility.

The backstory traces to Fisker’s dramatic collapse. Founded by designer Henrik Fisker, the company aimed to disrupt the EV market with stylish, sustainable vehicles like the Ocean SUV. Despite initial hype, including plans for a climate-neutral car by 2027 as reported in TechCrunch, Fisker filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June 2024, per AP News. Production halts and financial woes, including a non-compliance notice from the NYSE as noted in Reuters, sealed its fate. Enter American Lease, which snapped up the unsold stock at about $14,000 per vehicle—far below the original $40,000 sticker price—partnering with service centers to address software and hardware issues.

The Glitchy Reality on NYC Streets

Interviews with drivers reveal persistent problems that echo pre-bankruptcy complaints. One common issue is “unintended vehicle movement,” where cars lurch forward unexpectedly, a flaw highlighted in a recent Gizmodo article published today. Dashboard gauges fail to display critical information, and emergency exits sometimes jam, compromising safety in a city where quick escapes from traffic snarls are essential. These aren’t isolated incidents; posts on X from users like those tracking NYC’s EV adoption describe rides in Fiskers as “nerve-wracking,” with some drivers opting out due to reliability fears.

American Lease executives, including Josh Bleiberg, have defended the move in outlets like Auto Market Place, arguing that repairs and over-the-air updates can mitigate most issues. The company has deployed hundreds of these EVs alongside Toyota bZ4X models, betting on New York’s mandate for greener taxis by 2030. Yet, critics point to Fisker’s history of software shortcomings, as detailed in Electrifying.com, which warned owners of ongoing support challenges post-bankruptcy.

A Second Life or a Costly Gamble?

This fleet represents a microcosm of broader EV adoption hurdles in dense urban environments. New York City’s Taxi and Limousine Commission has encouraged electrification, but the Fisker influx underscores risks when distressed assets flood the market. A CBT News report from March 2025 praised the “creative repair solutions” by partners like BHP Service Center, yet recent X chatter, including from Bloomberg CityLab posters, questions long-term viability amid glitches that could lead to accidents or regulatory scrutiny.

For industry insiders, the situation highlights supply chain vulnerabilities in the EV sector. Fisker’s downfall, exacerbated by production delays and a $463 million Q4 loss in 2023 as tweeted by analysts on X, mirrors struggles of other startups like Lordstown Motors. American Lease’s strategy could pioneer a model for repurposing failed EV inventories, potentially influencing how cities like Los Angeles or Chicago approach similar deals. However, without robust warranties—Fisker’s original coverage lapsed—drivers bear the brunt, with repair costs eating into earnings.

Looking Ahead: Innovations Amid Challenges

Optimists see potential upside. Fisker’s Ocean featured innovative elements like solar roof panels for added range, a nod to sustainability goals outlined in older Car and Driver coverage of the company’s 2025 lineup plans. If American Lease succeeds in stabilizing the fleet through third-party software patches, it could validate bulk purchases of bankrupt EVs, reducing waste and accelerating electrification. Recent web searches reveal growing interest in Fisker’s revival, with rumors of asset sales to Indian markets via sites like MyEV.org.in, suggesting global ripple effects.

Yet, the glitches persist as a cautionary tale. As one X user noted in a widely viewed post, NYC cab companies often become “buyers of last resort” for troubled vehicles. For Fisker’s Oceans to thrive in the Big Apple, comprehensive fixes are imperative—otherwise, this $45 million experiment risks becoming a symbol of EV teething pains rather than progress. Industry watchers will monitor whether this bold bet pays off or accelerates calls for stricter oversight on second-hand EV integrations in public transit.