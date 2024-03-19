Nvidia’s Blackwell GPU ‘to Power a New Era of Computing’

Nvidia took the wraps off of its Blackwell GPU, designed to power real-time generative AI and usher in “a new era of computing.”

Nvidia has been leading the charge on AI, with its GPUs and chips powering large language models across the industry. The company says its new platform supports “real-time generative AI on trillion-parameter large language models,” while delivering up to 25x less cost and energy performance compared to previous generations.

“For three decades we’ve pursued accelerated computing, with the goal of enabling transformative breakthroughs like deep learning and AI,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Generative AI is the defining technology of our time. Blackwell is the engine to power this new industrial revolution. Working with the most dynamic companies in the world, we will realize the promise of AI for every industry.”

The new architecture includes “six transformative technologies” that will help companies deploy generative AI, quantum computing, computer-aided drug design, and more.

Nvidia expects a number of major companies to adopt Blackwell.

“Oracle’s close collaboration with NVIDIA will enable qualitative and quantitative breakthroughs in AI, machine learning and data analytics,” said Larry Ellison, chairman and CTO of Oracle. “In order for customers to uncover more actionable insights, an even more powerful engine like Blackwell is needed, which is purpose-built for accelerated computing and generative AI.”

“Generative AI is critical to creating smarter, more reliable and efficient systems,” said Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies. “Dell Technologies and NVIDIA are working together to shape the future of technology. With the launch of Blackwell, we will continue to deliver the next-generation of accelerated products and services to our customers, providing them with the tools they need to drive innovation across industries.”

“We are committed to offering our customers the most advanced infrastructure to power their AI workloads,” Satya Nadella, executive chairman and CEO of Microsoft. “By bringing the GB200 Grace Blackwell processor to our datacenters globally, we are building on our long-standing history of optimizing NVIDIA GPUs for our cloud, as we make the promise of AI real for organizations everywhere.”

Nvidia says AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle will be the first companies to offer Blackwell-powered cloud instances, as well as Applied Digital, CoreWeave, Crusoe, IBM Cloud and Lambda.