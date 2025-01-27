Advertise with Us
Nvidia Says "DeepSeek is an excellent AI advancement and a perfect example of Test Time Scaling"

"DeepSeek is an excellent AI advancement and a perfect example of Test Time Scaling. DeepSeek's work illustrates how new models can be created using that technique, leveraging widely-available model...
Nvidia Says "DeepSeek is an excellent AI advancement and a perfect example of Test Time Scaling"
Written by Rich Ord
Monday, January 27, 2025

With their stock tumbling, Nvidia released a statement on DeepSeek:

“DeepSeek is an excellent AI advancement and a perfect example of Test Time Scaling. DeepSeek’s work illustrates how new models can be created using that technique, leveraging widely-available models and compute that is fully export control compliant. Inference requires significant numbers of NVIDIA GPUs and high-performance networking. We now have three scaling laws: pre-training and post-training, which continue, and new test-time scaling.”

