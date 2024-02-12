Nvidia Poised To Launch Custom Cloud Chip Unit

Nvidia is reportedly preparing to launch a new unit dedicated to creating custom chips for cloud computing, AI, and other custom uses.

Nvidia is one of the world’s leading chipmakers and the leading firm powering the AI revolution. According to Reuters, the company is preparing to launch a new unit dedicated to creating custom chips for other companies. The outlet’s report is based on nine sources that spoke on the matter.

The business unit appears to be Nvidia’s response to some companies going with custom chips for specific scenarios in which the company’s H100 and A100 chips are too generalized.

“If you’re really trying to optimize on things like power, or optimize on cost for your application, you can’t afford to go drop an H100 or A100 in there,” Greg Reichow, general partner at venture capital firm Eclipse Ventures said in an interview with Reuters. “You want to have the exact right mixture of compute and just the kind of compute that you need.”