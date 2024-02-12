Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
EmergingTechnologiesUpdate

Nvidia Poised To Launch Custom Cloud Chip Unit

Nvidia is reportedly preparing to launch a new unit dedicated to creating custom chips for cloud computing, AI, and other custom uses....
Nvidia Poised To Launch Custom Cloud Chip Unit
Written by Staff
Monday, February 12, 2024

    • Nvidia is reportedly preparing to launch a new unit dedicated to creating custom chips for cloud computing, AI, and other custom uses.

    Nvidia is one of the world’s leading chipmakers and the leading firm powering the AI revolution. According to Reuters, the company is preparing to launch a new unit dedicated to creating custom chips for other companies. The outlet’s report is based on nine sources that spoke on the matter.

    The business unit appears to be Nvidia’s response to some companies going with custom chips for specific scenarios in which the company’s H100 and A100 chips are too generalized.

    “If you’re really trying to optimize on things like power, or optimize on cost for your application, you can’t afford to go drop an H100 or A100 in there,” Greg Reichow, general partner at venture capital firm Eclipse Ventures said in an interview with Reuters. “You want to have the exact right mixture of compute and just the kind of compute that you need.”

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |