NVIDIA Increasing RTX 30-Series Production to Counter Shortage

NVIDIA is increasing production of its RTX 30-series graphics card, amid one of the worst semiconductor shortages in history.

The COVID-19 pandemic sparked a chip shortage that has impacted multiple industries. The shortage started due to lockdowns and quarantines impacting production and was exacerbated by the increased demand for computers, tablets and gaming consoles as people worked and played from home.

NVIDIA has been particularly impacted, as its GPUs are popular among gamers and crypto miners. Because GPUs offer high-performance and customization options, they are the preferred choice for miners. NVIDIA has even taken the unusual step of crippling its more recent models if crypto mining is detected, throttling their performance by 50%.

The company is now increasing its production in an effort to get ahead of the shortage, according to Digital Trends. Citing Chinese outlet ITHome, Digital Trends says there were posts on the closed Board Channels forums — primarily for board partners and distributers — indicating NVIDIA’s plans.

NVIDIA had already increased the production of the less powerful RTX 2060, with minimal impact on the shortage. Increasing production for the RTX 30-series will hopefully help alleviate the pressure even more.