Nvidia and Foxconn Go All-In On ‘AI Factories’

Nvidia and Foxconn are collaborating on “AI factories,” an effort to accelerate AI development and adoption.

Nvidia is one of the leading companies in the AI revolution, with its chips used to power a wide range of AI applications and developments. Meanwhile, Foxconn is one of the leading manufacturers for various computer and smartphone makers.

According to TechCrunch, the two companies are working together to accelerate autonomous vehicles and machines, as well as industrial robots. The “AI factories” the two companies plan to build will be advanced supercomputing data centers used to help develop and improve AI.

“We’re building this entire end-to-end system where on the one hand, you’re building this advanced EV car…with an AI brain inside that allows it to interact with drivers and interact with passengers, as well as autonomously drive, complemented by an AI factory that develops a software for this car,” said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a joint event. “This car will go through life experience and collect more data. The data will go to the AI factory, where the AI factory will improve the software and update the entire AI fleet.”

“This is a factory that takes data input and produces intelligence as an output,” said Huang, as Foxconn CEO Young Liu nodded in agreement. “In the future, every industry, every company will have an AI factory.”