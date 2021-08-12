NTT Launches Private 5G Network-as-a-Service

Japanese telecom company NTT has launched the first global private 5G Network-as-a-Service.

5G is the next evolution of wireless technology and promises to revolutionize multiple industries. The technology offers speeds measures in gigabits, in some cases far exceeding what some businesses have access to with traditional internet options.

While 5G is being hyped in the cellphone market, many see it meeting its true potential in the business and enterprise arena. One such application is private 5G networks, combining the speed of 5G with the security of a private network.

NTT has now launched the first global Private 5G Network-as-a-Service, providing end-to-end management and a greater ROI. The service can be delivered via the cloud, on-premise or at the edge.

“As data and mobility become more critical to business operations, 5G will enable enterprises to reinvent business operations. With faster speeds and more data, 5G will facilitate advances in artificial intelligence, automation, and IoT,” said Eric Clark, NTT Data Services North America Chief Digital and Strategy Officer. “How a company collects, stores, and uses that data in real-time will be critical to success, and NTT is well positioned to guide our clients on this journey.”

The service is already winning high praise from NTT partners.

“As a key partner in our digital transformation journey, NTT has an impressive track record of building and supporting new technologies that help CXOs solve critical business challenges,” said Javier Polit, Chief Information & Global Digital Services Officer of Mondelēz International. “NTT’s unique approach to Private 5G offerings provides the kind of agility and insight that we will need to further accelerate our business.”

“The private 5G technology has the potential to fundamentally change the way enterprises drive digital transformation,” said Ghassan Abdo, Research Vice President from IDC. “NTT has a strong track record of focusing on breadth of service, and NTT P5G capabilities extend far beyond basic connectivity to offer a comprehensive suite of services geared toward important business outcomes.”