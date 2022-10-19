NTT: 70% of CEOs Believe Their Network Is Inhibiting Growth

Networks may be the critical component that makes the world work, but 70% of CEOs believe theirs is inhibiting business growth.

NTT has released its 2022 Global Network Report (via TechRepublic, and it paints a worrying picture about the state of many companies’ networks. A staggering 70% of CEOs believe their network is actually inhibiting their companies’ growth, while only 50% believe their network tech is aligned with business goals.

The adoption of new technologies, such as cloud deployments, AI, edge computing, and more, has led to a struggle to have staff with the necessary skills. In fact, 71% of organizations say they lack the necessary in-house talent to handle their network needs.

These challenges come at a time when the competitive and security factors driving advanced network adoption is higher than ever.

“Levels of investment in the network have surged, with the results of this research showing many organizations are leaning towards key partners and managed service solutions to fulfill their requirements,” said Amit Dhingra, executive vice president at NTT.

Because many executives are looking to network-as-as-service to help deal with these challenges, NTT emphasized the specific factors companies should consider:

“Businesses should consider security, skills competency, ability to scale, private 5G and software-defined networking when selecting a network service provider,” Dhingra said. “In the long term, blockchain, further AI and automation, AR and VR, quantum networking, 6G and photonic computing will affect how networks are delivered.”

NTT’s report is good news for tech workers, as it shows there are plenty of opportunities for advancement in the industry, and such opportunities show no sign of abating.