Nothing Taps Sunbird to Offer iMessage On Its Nothing Phone 2

Nothing is tapping Sunbird to offer iMessage to its Nothing Phone 2 customers, the latest move by a company to solve the green vs blue bubble issue.

Apple (in)famously refuses to bring iMessage to Android and is equally opposed to supporting RCS as a fallback for iPhone > Android texting. Unlike SMS, which it succeeds, RCS provides much of the same functionality as iMessage, including encryption, group management, file sharing, read receipts, and more. Since Apple has no plans to address the issue, Sunbird is one of a number of platforms aiming to provide a solution, bringing iMessage to Android.

Nothing is the phone company launched by Carl Pei, one of the OnePlus co-founders. The company announced its plans on its US site.

Nothing is the first mobile company to offer a solution to one of the biggest frustrations between Android and iOS users. Nothing Chats, powered by Sunbird, allows you to directly message other phone users from your Nothing phone via blue bubbles. Only available for Phone (2) users in the US, Canada, UK, and EU at this time. Coming soon.

The announcement is good news for Android users and will hopefully help further developments aimed at solving the green vs blue bubble debate.