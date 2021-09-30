Notebook, and Especially Chromebook, Demand Down as Lockdowns Ease

As lockdowns ease around the world, the notebook market is seeing a corresponding drop in demand, with Chromebooks hit especially hard.

The COVID-19 pandemic sparked a surge in demand for notebooks, tablets and Chromebooks as people needed devices that could help them work from home. That surge in demand has also contributed to a global semiconductor shortage that has impacted a wide range of industries.

According to TrendForce, that demand is slowing, although it won’t be widely evident in 2021. According to the company’s data, 2021 will likely see 240 million notebooks shipped, a 16.4% YoY increase. Next year, however, shipments are expected to drop to 220 million. While this is still 60 million units more than in 2019, it’s a significant drop from 2021.

Most telling is the drop Google’s Chromebook is seeing, with demand plummeting as much as 50%.

On the plus side, TrendForce sees the supply and demand for notebook panels stabilizing this year.

As notebook demand plateaus while panel supply increases, the supply and demand of notebook panels is expected to reach an equilibrium in 4Q21