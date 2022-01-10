Norton 360 Upsets Customers By Installing a Cryptominer

Norton 360 isn’t winning any popularity contests with its latest move, as the software is installing a cryptomining program on customers’ computers.

Hackers often try to compromise computers in an effort to install crypto mining software and use networks of such devices for their own profit. In view of that, it’s surprising that one of the most popular security and antivirus packages is now installing crypto mining software of its own.

First noticed by KrebsOnSecurity, Norton Crypto will mine Ethereum when the computer is idle, splitting profit between the user and Norton. The user will make 85%, while Norton keeps 15%.

According to the company, the feature is opt-in, and users can turn it off if they change their mind. Unfortunately, some users are finding that opting out and removing Norton Crypto is easier said than done.

Needless to say, borrowing a page from hackers’ playbooks and installing a cryptominer without making its intentions clear is not going over well with customers, and could lead to more than a few defections to other security suites.