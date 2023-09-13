NordVPN Unveils NordLabs to Deliver Cutting-Edge Security

NordVPN has unveiled NordLabs, the company’s place to develop and test cutting-edge cybersecurity tools.

NordVPN is one of the most well-respected VPN providers in the world. The company is working to deliver even more cybersecurity tools and will use NordLabs to develop and test them, according to a company tweet:

NordLabs by NordVPN is here! NordLabs is a place where cutting-edge cybersecurity tools are born. It will let you try and experience new online security tools, evaluate them, and contribute to overall safety online. Sign up today: https://content.nordvpn.com/47Rq7QP NordVPN (@NordVPN) — August 28, 2023

Among the areas of focus is using artificial intelligence to provide improved cybersecurity and combat threats posed by bad actors using AI.

One such effort is Project Sonar:

Turning the tables: Employ AI to identify phishing attacks* Phishing attacks are evolving together with AI technology, and we're here to beat cybercriminals in their own game. Meet Sonar, a browser extension that detects phishing emails. Install it, open an email, scan it, and Sonar will let you know how likely it is to be a phishing scam. It will also point out which aspects of the email affected that decision and tell you what signs to look out for.

Another project is Project Pixray:

Fighting fire with fire: Using AI to detect AI generated images A talented artist with a vivid imagination or a layperson with unlimited Midjourney credits? No need to count the fingers and teeth — upload images to Pixray and check them for AI-generated content.

The company is looking for feedback to help it identify which projects can become viable options to help keep users safe and secure: