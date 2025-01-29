NordVPN Introduces NordWhisper to Hide Your VPN Usage

NordVPN is introducing NordWhisper, a service designed to mask VPN usage, potentially solving one of the biggest issues with using a VPN.

Individuals the world over use VPNs to thwart trackers, improve their privacy, as well as access geo-restricted content. Because they use they help users protect their privacy, many websites have taken to blocking users who rely on VPNs. As a result, users often have a choice between protecting their privacy or accessing their favorite website and services.

NordVPN hopes to solve this issues with its NordWhisper protocol.

So how does it work? NordWhisper is based on web tunnel technology, which operates differently from traditional VPN protocols like OpenVPN or WireGuard. Most VPN protocols have distinct characteristics, like specific traffic signatures and behaviors. These patterns can sometimes be recognized by network administrators, who may block them. While many protocols incorporate obfuscation techniques to counteract them, some network policies can still filter them out. NordWhisper mimics regular web traffic, making it more difficult for network filters to identify it. Essentially, it blends in with ordinary internet activity, providing users with a reliable way to browse on restricted networks while maintaining the same strong encryption and security as other VPN protocols.

The company says the protocol should allow users to continue relying on NordVPN, even when on restricted networks.

The new NordWhisper protocol is designed specifically for situations where traditional VPN protocols are blocked by advanced network filters. These filters are typically applied to prevent VPN usage and may be found in public Wi-Fi hotspots with security filters, like those at airports, cafes, conferences, or other locations with managed internet access. While standard protocols using obfuscation techniques are effective on networks that prevent access to essential services or public resources, NordWhisper steps in when VPN-specific blocks make connecting to these networks more challenging. This protocol ensures users can browse securely in restricted networks.

NordVPN does caution that NordWhisper could result in slower network traffic, although many users will likely view that as a small price to pay for increase privacy.

The company plans to roll it out first on Windows, followed by Android, Linux, and other platforms.