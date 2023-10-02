No, You Cannot Remove Windows Backup

Microsoft has shot down any hopes users had of removing Windows Backup, saying the tool is a permanent part of Windows.

Windows Backup has riled some users, since the app does not work on all installs. Primarily a consumer app that works with OneDrive, Windows Backup is being installed on enterprise installations of Windows where it is incompatible with Azure Active Directory (AAD) and Azure Directly (AD).

Despite the issues, Microsoft says it has no plans to give users the option of deleting the app, calling it “a system component.” Fortunately, the company will at least make it possible to hide the app.