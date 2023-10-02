No, You Cannot Remove Windows Backup

Microsoft has shot down any hopes users had of removing Windows Backup, saying the tool is a permanent part of Windows.
Windows Backup has riled some users, since the app does not work on all installs. Primarily a consumer app that works with OneDrive, Windows Backup is being installed on enterprise installations of Windows where it is incompatible with Azure Active Directory (AAD) and Azure Directly (AD).
Despite the issues, Microsoft says it has no plans to give users the option of deleting the app, calling it “a system component.” Fortunately, the company will at least make it possible to hide the app.
Because Windows Backup is a system component, it cannot be removed. However, we will be releasing a future Windows Update that prevents Windows Backup from appearing on certain user interface (UI) screens for Azure Active Directory (AAD) or Active Directory (AD) users that run the Pro, Education, or Enterprise editions of Windows 10 or Windows 11. For example, after the future Windows update is installed, Windows Backup will not appear in the “All apps” or “Installed apps” lists.