No, Windows 11 Won’t Work on M1 Macs

Microsoft has dashed hopes that running Windows 11 on M1 Macs will be officially supported, saying it’s “an unsupported scenario.”

Parallels, the leading Mac virtualization software, recently released a version for the M1 Mac and saw up to 30% improved Windows 10 performance. The company has been working on Windows 11 compatibility but, according to The Register, has been running into some issues.

Version 17 of Parallels Desktop started experiencing errors when running Windows 11. The company released 17.0.1, which seems to have fixed the problem — at least for now.

According to a statement Microsoft gave to The Register, running Windows 11 on the M1 — either natively or in virtualization — is “an unsupported scenario.”

It remains to be seen if it’s merely unsupported, or if Microsoft will be attempting to actively block it from working moving forward. The fact that Parallels was able to get it working again is at least promising.