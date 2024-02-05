Advertise with Us
There’s No Fix For The Samsung S24’s Flatter Colors…It’s Intentional

Samsung S24 users disappointed with the less vibrant colors of the screen are in for a disappointment, with the company saying it's intentional....
Written by Staff
Monday, February 5, 2024

    • Samsung S24 users disappointed with the less vibrant colors of the screen are in for a disappointment, with the company saying it’s intentional.

    Samsung phones have long been known for their vibrant displays. The S24 screen’s colors appear washed out in comparison to previous models.

    According to Talk Android, Samsung Spain confirmed to Teknófilo that the S24’s screen colors are intentionally flatter, with the goal of making the viewing experience “more accurate and comfortable.”

    Because the muted colors are by design, there is little to nothing users can do to change/fix the issue.

