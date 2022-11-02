No More Standalone Google Street View App

Google is retiring its standalone Street View app, with plans to kill it effective March 2023.

First spotted by 9to5Google, the latest version of Street View contains hidden notices that point to the app’s impending demise.

Street View App is going away

The app is going away and support will end March 21, 2023.

To publish your own 360 video, switch to Street View Studio. To view Street View and add Photo Spheres, use Google Maps.

Users will still be able to access the Street View feature in the Google Maps app.