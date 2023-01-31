No More Free Peacock Plan for New Subscribers

Peacock has ended its free plan for new subscribers, only offering them a choice of paid plans.

Peacock is NBCUniversal’s streaming service. Since its debut, the service has offered a free, ad-supported plan. According to The Streamable, that plan is going away:

The Streamable has confirmed. Instead, new users who attempt to sign up for NBCUniversal’s streaming service will now only be given the option to subscribe to its two premium tiers — Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. Existing users will continue to have access to the free tier of Peacock, where a substantial library of film and TV will still remain.

Peacock was one of the few major services that offered a free plan so, while it’s disappointing to see its demise, it’s definitely not surprising.