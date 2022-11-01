Twitter has notified publishers that there will be no more ad-free articles for Twitter Blue users.

First spotted by 9to5Mac, Twitter sent an email to publishers, giving them one day’s notice that the feature was being killed. Previously, Twitter would allow Blue subscribers to access articles from more than 300 publishers ad-free, opting to directly reimburse the publishers the amount they would have earned from ads.

The email makes clear that Twitter will no longer support this arrangement.

Starting tomorrow, we will stop displaying the “Twitter Blue Publisher” label on any Tweets containing your articles. We will no longer be sending a Twitter Blue token when people on Twitter access articles from your properties. This will prevent the ad-free experience on your site from loading.

Only time will tell if the decision will make the Blue service less appealing for users.