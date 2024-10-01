No, Microsoft Won’t Force Employees Back to the Office, Unlike Amazon

Microsoft is reassuring employees that it has no plans to issue a RTO mandate like Amazon’s, at least not as long as productivity doesn’t drop.

According to Business Insider, Scott Guthrie, executive VP of Microsoft Cloud and AI Group, is reassuring employees they are in control of the company’s remote work policies. Specifically, Guthrie said the company would not force employees back to the office unless their productivity dropped and forced the company’s hand. Two employees who were present at the meeting reported Guthrie’s remarks.

As BI points out, Guthrie’s remarks are in line with previous statements company executives have made about the importance of remote and hybrid work for their employees’ well-being.

“If you make the time to do it right, your employees will be more engaged, more productive, and more connected, even when they’re miles away,” Keith Boyd, a Microsoft IT senior director, wrote in an August blog post. “And they’ll be far less likely to leave for a competitor who has a more sophisticated and flexible model than you do.”

Microsoft Continues to Be a Strong Proponent of Remote/Hybrid Work

Since the pandemic forced companies to turn to remote work, Microsoft has emerged as a major proponent of the shift. The company even conducted a study showing that employees worked an average of 10% more when allowed to work remotely.

In yet another survey, Microsoft said many of its peers were plagued by “productivity paranoia.”

“Many leaders and managers are missing the old visual cues of what it means to be productive because they can’t ‘see’ who is hard at work by walking down the hall or past the conference room,” wrote Microsoft. “Indeed, compared to in-person managers, hybrid managers are more likely to say they struggle to trust their employees to do their best work (49% vs. 36%) and report that they have less visibility into the work their employees do (54% vs. 38%). And as employees feel the pressure to ‘prove’ they’re working, digital overwhelm is soaring.” “Productivity paranoia risks making hybrid work unsustainable,” the company added. “Leaders need to pivot from worrying about whether their people are working enough to helping them focus on the work that’s most important.”

Microsoft Likely Benefiting From Amazon’s Misstep

Microsoft is likely benefiting from Amazon’s recent misstep, as Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced a five-day-a-week RTO mandate. The response has been severe, with 73% of the company’s employees wanting to find another job.

To make matters worse, 80% of the company’s employees said some of their peers were already looking for a new job, with 32% saying they knew someone who had already quit.

Still others were reluctant to make major life-changing decisions in response to the mandate out of fear they might still lose their jobs anyway.

“RTO blanket policy is crazy, particularly for those of us who were hired remote and FAR from an office. I have kids and family here so unwilling to relocate,” a verified Amazon professional who identifies as a parent said in response to the mandate. “Even if I didn’t there’s too great a risk I’d be laid off in 6 months anyway so why risk a move?”

In the wake of the mandate, some employees say their trust in Amazon’s leadership—and its reneged promises about remote and hybrid work—have reached a point where they no longer have any interest continuing with the company.

“My months of struggling to make three days a week are over, and I know that my time at Amazon has to end,” an employee named Laura told Fortune.

“Honestly, I’ve lost so much trust in Amazon leadership at this point,” she added. “I’ve been updating my resume and portfolio, and rage applying to new jobs on LinkedIn.”

Only time will tell if Amazon’s RTO mandate is successful or if it costs the company as much as other companies’ mandates have cost them.

Either way, it appears Microsoft is learning from Amazon’s misstep and is eager to avoid the turmoil its rival is currently going through.