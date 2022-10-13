No It’s Not You…Slack Is Experiencing Problems Today

Slack has been experiencing issues for much of the day, impacting workplace communication for countless workers.
Users began noticing issues shortly before 10:00AM ET, and the issues appeared to impact a variety of the platform’s services and features. Slack has been working on the issue and has made progress, with services restored, according to the company’s status page:
We’ve released a fix and all impacted features are up and running once again. If you’re still encountering any trouble, please reload Slack using Command + Shift + R (Mac) or Ctrl + Shift + R (Windows/Linux). We appreciate your patience while we sorted this out.