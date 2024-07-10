No End In Sight For Samsung Worker Strike

There appears to be no end in sight for a strike involving Samsung workers, with the workers’ union calling for the strike to go on indefinitely.

According to BBC News, the National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU) has called on its 30,000 members to strike indefinitely as the union tries to negotiate for better pay and benefits. The union said 6,500 workers have already participated in the strike, with the union calling on the remaining workers to join.

The strike comes at an inconvenient time for Samsung, with the company unveiling a slew of products at its Unpacked event. With thousands of its workers already on strike and tens of thousands possibly joining, there are concerns a prolonged strike could impact the company’s ability to meet demand for its new products.

The BBC reports that NSEU is already taking credit for hurting Samsung’s production. Samsung, however, disputes the claim.

“Samsung Electronics will ensure no disruptions occur in the production lines. The company remains committed to engaging in good faith negotiations with the union,” the firm told BBC News.