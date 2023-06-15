NMPA Sues Twitter for $250 Million Over Copyright Violations

The National Music Publishers’ Association has sued Twitter for copyright violations, saying the company has done nothing to address the issue.

The NMPA represents music publishers, 17 of whom are represented in the lawsuit. According to The Verge, the NMPA alleges that Twitter ignored copyright notices regarding some 1,700 songs that were being used on the platform without authorization. The organization is asking for up to $150,000 per violation.

The outlet reports that Elon Musk’s tweets were also brought up in the lawsuit, specifically ones in which he seemingly recommended a user turn on subscriptions to make it harder to get in trouble for copyrighted material.

Musk has made no secret of his disdain for DMCA. This lawsuit will provide an opportunity for Musk and Company to make their case in court.