Nissan Developing Improved Recycling Methods for EV Motors

Nissan is working with Japan’s Waseda University to improve methods for recycling “high-purity rare-earth compounds” from EV motors.

Electric vehicles (EVs) may be better for the environment, but that doesn’t mean they are without their own challenges. In particular, EV motors use various rare-earth elements that are difficult and expensive to mine, in addition to having their own environmental impact, making improved recycling a vital endeavor.

Nissan and Waseda University are testing a new process that promises to offer significant benefits over existing methods.

Testing has shown that this process can recover 98% of the motors’ REEs. This method also reduces the recovery process and work time by approximately 50% compared to the current method because there is no need to demagnetize the magnets, nor remove and disassemble them.

Going forward, Waseda and Nissan will continue their large-scale facility testing with the aim of developing practical application, and Nissan will collect motors from electrified vehicles that are being recycled and continue to develop its recycling system.

The announcement is good news for the automotive industry.