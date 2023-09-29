Nissan Commits to All-Electric Vehicles in Europe by 2030

Nissan has committed to selling only electric vehicles in Europe by 2030, the latest automaker to commit to eliminating gasoline engines.

BBC reports that Nissan made the commitment despite the UK pushing back its proposed ban on new gasoline vehicles by five years, from 2030 to 2035.

“Nissan will make the switch to full electric by 2030 in Europe. We believe it is the right thing to do for our business, our customers and for the planet,” said Nissan’s CEO Makoto Uchida in an interview with the outlet.

“It may take a bit of time, but we are looking at the next few years,” he said.

“We are looking at it from the point of view of the technology, from the point of view of cooperating with suppliers, and of course working with the government on how we can deliver that kind of cost competitiveness to the consumer,” Mr Uchida added.

Automakers have been working to electrify their lineups in response to calls to address climate change and growing legislation aimed at pushing greener options.