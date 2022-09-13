Nissan Adding Bi-Directional Charging to the Nissan LEAF

Nissan is taking electric vehicle (EV) charging to a new level, approving a bi-directional charger that can be used to power buildings.

EV makers are looking for ways to improve the overall experience and add additional value for customers. Ford has made it possible to charge other EVs, or even power a house with the hybrid F-150. Nissan is now taking a major step in that direction, approving bi-directional charging for the LEAF, making it the first fully-electric passenger vehicle capable of powering a building or sending energy to the grid.

“Bi-directional charging technology means not only charging the Nissan LEAF, but also sending energy stored in the vehicle battery back to the building or the grid,” writes Jeff Wandell, Nissan CUV & EV Communications Manager. “The Nissan LEAF is currently the only fully electric passenger vehicle in the US market able to supply energy to the grid, allowing LEAF owners with the Fermata Energy FE-15 bi-directional charger to park their vehicle, plug it in, and save money with their local electric utility as well as reduce the total cost of ownership of the vehicle.”

Nissan is positioning the LEAF and its bi-directional charging as a perfect option for fleet operations.

“Ideal for companies with fleet vehicles, the Fermata Energy Demand Charge Management application, along with the FE-15 charger, continuously monitors a building’s electrical loads, and may draw on the Nissan LEAF’s energy to provide power to the building during more expensive high-demand periods,” Wandell adds. “In states with utility demand response programs, bi-directional-enabled Nissan LEAF vehicles (MY2013 and later) are able to safely send energy stored in the battery to the grid during peak energy demand times, such as in summer months.”