Nick Pickles, X Head of Global Affairs, Resigns

Nick Pickles, Head of Global Affairs for X, is leaving the company after more than a decade....
Nick Pickles, X Head of Global Affairs, Resigns
Written by Matt Milano
Friday, September 6, 2024

    Pickles made the announce—where else?—on X Thursday, although he says he made the decision several months ago. The executive indicated he has been working with CEO Linda Yaccarino, since his decision, to ensure a smooth transition.

    There is no word on who his replacement will be.

