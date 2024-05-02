NHTSA Passes Rules to Require Automatic Emergency Braking

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has passed new rules to require automatic emergency braking on new vehicles by 2029.

The NHTSA says the rule applies to all passenger cars, as well as light-duty trucks, and will go into effect by September 2029. The agency believes the new rule “will save at least 360 lives a year and prevent at least 24,000 injuries annually,” and significantly reduce collisions.

“The new vehicle safety standards we finalized today will save hundreds of lives and prevent tens of thousands of injuries every year,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is not only making historic investments in transportation, it’s also ushering in a new era of safer travel by ensuring new cars and light trucks are equipped with automatic emergency braking, making our roads safer for drivers and pedestrians alike.”

“Automatic emergency braking is proven to save lives and reduce serious injuries from frontal crashes, and this technology is now mature enough to require it in all new cars and light trucks. In fact, this technology is now so advanced that we’re requiring these systems to be even more effective at higher speeds and to detect pedestrians,” said NHTSA Deputy Administrator Sophie Shulman. “Most new vehicles already come with AEB, and we expect that many cars and light trucks will be able to meet this standard ahead of the deadline, meaning even more lives will be saved thanks to this technology.”

The NHTSA says new vehicles will be required to completely stop to avoid an accident up to 62 mph, as well as detect pedestrians in light and dark conditions. The standard also requires that vehicles be able to brake up to 90 mph when a vehicle collision is imminent, and up to 45 mph when a pedestrian collision is imminent.