Next up for OpenAI: Orion Advanced ChatGPT

Next up for OpenAi is an advanced version of ChatGPT, a next-generation large language model code-named Orion. Following on the heels of GPT-4, this latest model is designed to push the boundaries of machine reasoning and problem-solving abilities. OpenAI, led by CEO Sam Altman, is positioning Orion as a powerful successor to GPT-4, and the buzz surrounding its capabilities is already beginning to ripple through both the tech community and the business world.

Orion: Building on the Foundations of AI Innovation

Orion isn’t emerging in a vacuum. It’s being developed alongside another model, Strawberry, an advanced reasoning engine that’s been described as a critical component in training Orion to surpass its predecessors. “Strawberry is generating synthetic data, which could solve one of the most significant bottlenecks in AI development—access to high-quality training data,” says John Lewis, a leading AI researcher. Synthetic data, produced by Strawberry, is intended to help Orion achieve higher accuracy and reduce AI model hallucinations, an issue where models produce factually incorrect or logically flawed outputs.

Lewis explains further, “Strawberry’s synthetic training process could provide an unprecedented level of precision in generating problem-solving data. It’s a novel approach to improving the logical reasoning capacity of AI models.”

What are Strawberry and Orion from OpenAI? Strawberry is an advanced reasoning engine developed by OpenAI, initially known as Q-Star. It excels at solving complex problems, but is slow. It generates synthetic training data to improve other AI models, addressing the issue of limited quality training data. Strawberry has been recently demonstrated to U.S. national security officials. Orion is OpenAI’s upcoming language model designed to surpass GPT-4. It leverages the synthetic data generated by Strawberry to give it better problem-solving abilities. The model is rumored to be close to release and surprising people with its capabilities.

The Financial Stakes of Advanced AI

OpenAI’s upcoming releases are not just about technological breakthroughs—they’re also about business strategy. Recent reports suggest that Orion and Strawberry could come with premium price tags, possibly as high as $2,000 for access to these sophisticated AI models. “These advanced models are computationally expensive to run and require vast amounts of cloud infrastructure,” says Alex Graveley, CEO of Minion AI. “When you consider the high costs of development, combined with the potential business applications, a $2,000 price point makes sense.”

Indeed, OpenAI has already seen immense demand for its current models, with ChatGPT Premium subscriptions expected to generate $2 billion in annual revenue. However, running such sophisticated AI infrastructure isn’t cheap. Orion, with its expected enhancements in problem-solving and reasoning, will likely target enterprise clients willing to pay top dollar for the cutting-edge technology.

Why Orion Matters

The significance of Orion lies in its ability to move beyond the conversational AI capabilities of previous models and into realms that require deep reasoning and analytical skills. This is where Strawberry comes into play. “Strawberry’s reasoning engine is designed to solve complex problems that previous models struggled with, including advanced mathematics and programming,” says Mana Sidhu, an AI strategist. “This makes it a game-changer in fields that require not just data processing but actual problem-solving skills.”

For enterprises, this could mean more reliable automation of complex tasks. “Imagine a model that can not only assist with customer service but can also perform advanced analytics, solve technical problems, and provide detailed business insights,” notes Sidhu. “That’s what Orion could achieve.”

Beyond just answering questions, Orion could be a tool for industries like aerospace, engineering, and finance, where advanced reasoning is crucial. According to Graveley, “If Orion can truly solve technical problems with minimal errors, the financial impact could be profound. Industries that rely on mathematical models and simulations, for example, could be transformed.”

Challenges and Competition in AI

As Orion approaches its launch, OpenAI finds itself in the midst of a fierce AI arms race. Companies like Google DeepMind, Anthropic, and xAI are rapidly developing their own next-generation models, each seeking to surpass GPT-4 and claim dominance in the growing AI market.

Despite the competition, OpenAI’s bet on Orion and Strawberry could give it an edge. “Reducing hallucinations is a big deal,” says Dave Lull, a former UX designer turned AI researcher. “If OpenAI can create a model that gets logical reasoning right on the first try, they will have a product that outperforms others in terms of reliability. Business users want to be able to trust that the AI’s conclusions are correct.”

Graveley echoes this sentiment, adding, “AI-generated synthetic data could revolutionize the training process for future models. If Orion can build on this foundation, we may see an AI that’s far more adept at nuanced reasoning and less prone to error.”

The Strategic Importance of Synthetic Data

At the core of Orion’s potential is the synthetic data it’s being trained on. Data quality is a major challenge for all AI models, and many experts believe this is where Orion could shine. As AI consultant Rachid Jdoua explains, “Synthetic data allows AI models to train on an almost limitless dataset, free from the biases and limitations that exist with real-world data.” This could give Orion an advantage in producing more accurate and reliable results.

But the challenge lies in making sure that synthetic data accurately represents real-world conditions. “Synthetic data is great, but it’s not without its risks,” notes Jdoua. “If it’s not properly aligned with real-world conditions, the model could still end up hallucinating or making incorrect assumptions.”

Expectations Are High

As Orion nears its release, expectations are high. It’s not just about whether Orion will outperform GPT-4 but whether it will cement OpenAI’s position as a leader in the field amidst growing competition. For businesses, the potential applications of a reasoning model that minimizes errors and maximizes problem-solving capabilities are enormous. “We’re looking at a model that could transform industries by automating complex decision-making processes, freeing up human resources for more creative and strategic work,” says Sidhu.

While it’s too early to predict whether Orion will live up to the hype, one thing is certain: OpenAI is betting big on its next flagship model, and the stakes—both financial and technological—have never been higher.