Next iPhone SE Will Have 5G

The next generation iPhone SE will receive a major upgrade, becoming the latest iPhone to get the 5G treatment.

Carriers and phone makers around the world are racing to adopt 5G, as the next-gen wireless technology delivers revolutionary performance, compared to previous generations. Starting with the iPhone 12, Apple has begun including 5G on iPhone and iPad models.

The iPhone SE is Apple’s budget iPhone, but it’s due for a high-end upgrade. According to Japanese Apple blog Macotakara, via Gizmodo, the next iPhone SE will receive 5G, along with a spec boost.

Customers looking for a redesign, including a larger screen, may be in for a disappointment, as Macotakara says the SE’s form factor will remain the same for the time being.