New York to Require Zero Emission Passenger Vehicles by 2035

New York has joined California in requiring that all new passenger vehicles sold in the state be zero emissions by 2035.

In late August, California became the first US state to ban gasoline-powered passenger vehicles, effective 2035. New York has now followed suit, putting the same deadline on the transition.

“New York is a national climate leader and an economic powerhouse, and we’re using our strength to help spur innovation and implementation of zero-emission vehicles on a grand scale,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “With sustained state and federal investments, our actions are incentivizing New Yorkers, local governments, and businesses to make the transition to electric vehicles. We’re driving New York’s transition to clean transportation forward, and today’s announcement will benefit our climate and the health of our communities for generations to come.”

As part of the mandate, Governor Hochul directed the State Department of Environmental Conservation to begin the regulatory process. The move was met with praise across a range of climate, conservation, and energy groups.

“Governor Hochul is demonstrating her sustained commitment to the successful implementation of the Climate Act and ensuring all New Yorkers benefit from the State’s actions to address climate change,” said Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner and Climate Action Council Co-Chair Basil Seggos. “DEC will continue to work under her direction to rapidly issue this regulation and reach another milestone in the transition from fossil fuels so that more people, businesses, and governments will have the ZEV options to meet their needs and help improve the health of their communities.”