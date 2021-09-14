New York to Ban All Sales of New Gasoline Vehicles by 2035

New York is joining California in plans to ban the sale of new gasoline vehicles by 2035.

As countries and jurisdictions around the world race to combat climate change, vehicle emissions are one of the biggest targets. Electric and hybrid vehicles are already popular alternatives to fossil fuel-powered vehicles, and advances in battery technology are making them even more appealing.

According to CBS News, in an effort to curb greenhouse emissions from automobiles, New York has passed a bill that will require all new passenger cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035. The bill also sets 2045 as the goal for medium and heavy-duty trucks to be zero-emission “where feasible.”

The new law, in combination with California’s, will account for a large part of the US automotive market and provide even more incentive for automakers to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles.