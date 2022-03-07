New York Times Tech Workers Certify Their Union

The Times Tech Guild is now the biggest US-based tech union with bargaining rights, following a National Labor Relations Board election certifying their union.

The Times tech workers voted to unionize in April 2021, but Thursday’s vote is a major milestone, giving the union the ability to collectively bargain on behalf of its members. According to Katie Robertson, writing for the Times, the vote passed 404 to 88.

“We’re just elated and really soaking in what this means, not only for us as tech workers at The Times and for The New York Times but also for the tech industry as a whole,” said Nozlee Samadzadeh, a senior software engineer. “I think this is going to be the start of a wave of organizing in the tech industry.”

The news is the latest evidence of a growing trend in the tech industry. Once almost unheard of, tech employees have increasingly been unionizing in an effort to improve their pay and working conditions, or to have more say in how their companies do business.

Kickstarter employees were one of the first to form a union within the US tech industry, followed soon after by Google/Alphabet workers. The Alphabet Workers Union made it clear that one of their primary goals was to help direct the company’s actions.

“This union builds upon years of courageous organizing by Google workers,” said Nicki Anselmo, Program Manager, when the AWU was formed. “From fighting the ‘real names’ policy, to opposing Project Maven, to protesting the egregious, multi-million dollar payouts that have been given to executives who’ve committed sexual harassment, we’ve seen first-hand that Alphabet responds when we act collectively. Our new union provides a sustainable structure to ensure that our shared values as Alphabet employees are respected even after the headlines fade.”

Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha, said The Times welcomed the opportunity to work with the union.

“We continue to believe this election process was critical so our colleagues could learn more about the union, hear both sides of the argument and, ultimately, make an informed decision,” she said.